Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Pixel 3 goes on sale, top deals on smartphones

Flipkart has started its third major festive ‘Big Diwali Sale’ in India. The five-day long sale is currently live and it will continue till Novemeber 5. Flipkart is offering up to 80% discount on products across categories like smartphones, TVs, electronic gadgets, and more.

Flipkart is also offering 10% extra discount on SBI credit cards along with no cost EMI options. Online payment users will also get 10% cashback for platforms like PhonePe, Cardless Credit and Flipkart Pay Later.

Here’s a look at the top offers and discounts available on smartphones during Flipkart’s ‘Big Diwali Sale’.

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Google’s Pixel 3 series has gone on sale for the first time in India. It will be available via Flipkart and offline platforms as well. On the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, buyers can avail up to Rs 3,000 off on exchanging their old phone and also opt for no cost EMI starting at Rs 3,944 per month. Pixel 3 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 71,000, while the 128GB variant retails at Rs 80,000. Pixel 3 XL starts at Rs 83,000 for the base model and Rs 92,000 for the top model.

Last year’s Pixel 2 XL is also up for grabs with a 9% discount for the base model. Pixel 2 XL (4GB+64GB) is available at a sale price of Rs 40,999.

Honor

Honor 9N is available at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Honor 9N starts at Rs 11,999 in India. The smartphone’s 4GB+64GB variant also gets a discount bringing its price down from Rs 13,999 to Rs 11,999.

Honor 9 Lite is also available with a discount of Rs 1,000 on its base model. Honor 9 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be purchased at Rs 9,999 during Flipkart’s Diwali sale. The company’s flagship smartphone Honor 10 is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999. The smartphone retails at Rs 24,999.

Asus

Asus’ new budget smartphones, Zenfone Lite L1 and Max M1 are available with their introductory prices. Zenfone Max Lite L1 can be purchased at Rs 5,999, while Max M1 at Rs 7,499 for a limited time. One of Asus’ best-selling budget smartphones, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with discounts. Zenfone Max Pro M1 (4GB+64GB) is available at Rs 10,999 which is originally priced at Rs 12,999. The 6GB+64GB model will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999.

Asus Zenfone 5Z flagship smartphone is up with a big discount on Flipkart. The smartphone’s base model is now priced at Rs 24,999. It is originally priced at Rs 24,999.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus gets a small discount bringing its price down from Rs 10,999 to Rs 10,499. There are no cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,750 per month. Buyers can also avail exchange offers up to Rs 9,450. Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 10:29 IST