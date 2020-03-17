e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Flipkart Big Shopping Day: MSI laptops to go on sale with up to 28% discount

Flipkart Big Shopping Day: MSI laptops to go on sale with up to 28% discount

MSI will offer two of its premium laptops with discounts during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Day sale.

tech Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
MSI Alpha 15 gaming laptop will be up with discounts on Flipkart.
MSI Alpha 15 gaming laptop will be up with discounts on Flipkart.(MSI)
         

Flipkart’s ‘Big Shopping Day Sale’ is scheduled to start from March 19 and continue till March 22. MSI has now announced it will be offering laptops for gamers and digital creators with discounts and deals.

From its gaming series, MSI is offering the Alpha 15 laptop with discounts up to 25%. The MSI Alpha 15 laptop sells for Rs 94,990 but during this Flipkart sale it will be available for Rs 69,990. The MSI Alpha 15 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the AMD’s Picasso R7-3750H processor paired with 16GB of RAM. This gaming laptop is also equipped with Radeon RX 5500M graphics card, and runs on Windows 10 Home Plus.

 

The other MSI laptop which is optimised for content creators is the Modern 14. MSI is offering this laptop with up to 28% discount bringing it down between Rs 52,990 and Rs 49,990. The Modern 14 is also pretty light for an MSI laptop weighing 1.19kg.

In terms of specifications, the MSI Modern 14 comes with Comet lake I5-10210U processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 14-inch FHD display with 60Hz refresh rate. The MSI Modern 14 laptop is also equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce graphics card.

ALSO READ: Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, more to get massive discount during Realme Days sale

Flipkart will have products across different categories available with discounts and offers. Smartphones from brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo will be up for grabs. This sale will also have headphones, smart speakers and TVs discounted in various categories.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

tags
top news
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
LIVE| India’s coronavirus cases rise to 137
LIVE| India’s coronavirus cases rise to 137
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech