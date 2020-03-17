Flipkart Big Shopping Day: MSI laptops to go on sale with up to 28% discount

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:56 IST

Flipkart’s ‘Big Shopping Day Sale’ is scheduled to start from March 19 and continue till March 22. MSI has now announced it will be offering laptops for gamers and digital creators with discounts and deals.

From its gaming series, MSI is offering the Alpha 15 laptop with discounts up to 25%. The MSI Alpha 15 laptop sells for Rs 94,990 but during this Flipkart sale it will be available for Rs 69,990. The MSI Alpha 15 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the AMD’s Picasso R7-3750H processor paired with 16GB of RAM. This gaming laptop is also equipped with Radeon RX 5500M graphics card, and runs on Windows 10 Home Plus.

The other MSI laptop which is optimised for content creators is the Modern 14. MSI is offering this laptop with up to 28% discount bringing it down between Rs 52,990 and Rs 49,990. The Modern 14 is also pretty light for an MSI laptop weighing 1.19kg.

In terms of specifications, the MSI Modern 14 comes with Comet lake I5-10210U processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 14-inch FHD display with 60Hz refresh rate. The MSI Modern 14 laptop is also equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce graphics card.

Flipkart will have products across different categories available with discounts and offers. Smartphones from brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo will be up for grabs. This sale will also have headphones, smart speakers and TVs discounted in various categories.

