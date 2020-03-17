Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: iQoo 3 to be available with big offers

tech

iQoo has announced its ‘iQoo 3’ smartphone will be available during Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale scheduled to be held between March 19 and March 22. The phone will also be available on March 18 when Flipkart hosts an exclusive sale for its Plus customers. iQoo is also bundling offers and discounts on its iQoo 3 phone.

During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, iQoo 3 will be available with up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange of your old phone (extra Rs 5,000 bump-up exchange). Customers can also choose to get a flat Rs 5,000 discount on prepaid purchases. For SBI credit card holders, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500. The phone will also be available with no cost EMI for six months.

iQoo 3 launched in India in February this year. Powered by 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, iQoo 3 is available for a starting price of Rs 37,999. The 4G version of the phone comes in 8GB (LPDDR5) +128GB (UFS 3.1) and 12GB (LPDDR5) +256GB (UFS 3.1) models. The 5G model is available with 12GB (LPDDR5) +256GB (UFS 3.1).

iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with HDR+ support. As said earlier, it’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone has four rear cameras featuring 48MP (Sony IMX582, f/1.79), a 13MP telephoto (f/2.46), a 13MP wide angle (f/2.2) and a 2MP Bokeh (f/2.4)/ sensors. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel camera.

The phone is powered by a 4,440mAh battery and 55W iQOO FlashCharge support.