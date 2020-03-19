Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is live with these top deals, offers on smartphones

tech

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:33 IST

Flipkart is hosting Big Shopping Days sale on its platform. During the four-day sale, a range of smartphones across brands are available with big discounts and offers.

During the sale, you can avail 10% instant discount on using SBI Bank credit and debit card. Flipkart is offering EMI offers on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank debit cards. There’s also facility of no-cost EMI. Let’s check out the top deals and offers on smartphones.

Poco X2: Poco’s comeback phone ‘Poco X2’ is available on Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale for a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Realme 6 Pro: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G-powered phone with dual-front cameras is available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 16,999.

iQoo 3: The premium phone with 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is available for a starting price of Rs 36,900. The phone is also available with an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange or prepaid.

Samsung Galaxy S9: The 2018 flagship phone from Samsung is available on Flipkart for as low as Rs 19,999. The price is for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

Apple iPhone XS: The 64GB model of Apple’s top-selling iPhone is available for Rs 52,999. The no cost EMI options start at Rs 8,834 per month. Apple’s older iPhone 7 is available for Rs 24,999. Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is available for Rs 32,999.

Redmi K20 series: Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series is available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 19,999. You can also get Redmi Note 6 Pro for Rs 9,999.

