Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Realme 3 Pro, Google Pixel 3, Realme X available with discounts

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:49 IST

Amazon ran its annual Prime Day sale earlier this week. For those of you who still wish to purchase smartphones, Flipkart’s ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale is still on for another day. Flipkart is offering discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI options on smartphones from multiple brands.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale started on July 15 and will continue till today. In addition to individual discounts, consumers shopping with SBI credit card will get 10% instant discount on all products.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (64GB) can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM, a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 660 processor. It has a dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, and a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes in three colours of black, red and blue.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro base model with 64GB storage is available at Rs 13,499 after a discount of 15%. Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 4,045mAh battery, dual rear cameras and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor.

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 is up for grabs with major discounts. Google Pixel 3 (64GB) can be purchased for as low as Rs 49,999 during Flipkart’s sale. It originally retails for Rs 71,000. The 128GB version of Pixel 3 is available at Rs 58,999, down from Rs 80,000. Google Pixel 3 offers one of the best smartphone cameras available now.

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power has been discounted to Rs 10,999 after a 42% discount. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Motorola One Power offers dual 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras and a 12-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor under its hood.

Realme X

The newly launched Realme X will go on sale tonight at 8:00 pm. Realme X will be available in two variants starting at Rs 16,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB). The smartphone has a bezel-less display with a pop-up selfie camera. Realme X features an in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 710 chipset and dual rear cameras.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Another new smartphone going on sale tonight at 8:00 pm is Vivo Z1 Pro. It starts at Rs 14,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another variant of Vivo Z1 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 17,990. Vivo Z1 Pro has a 6.53-inch punch-hole display, 5,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 710 processor. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera setup. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

