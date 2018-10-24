Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale: Top deals, offers on smartphones

Flipkart has launched its second festive sale today. Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale will continue for four days till October 27 with offers and discounts on products across all categories.

During the sale, Axis Bank credit and debit card holders can avail 10% instant discount along with no cost EMI options. There will be new deals every 8 hours at 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Flipkart will also offer extra discounts on deals which will refresh at midnight.

Flipkart has put out major deals and offers on smartphones during its four-day festive sale. For example, Samsung’s Galaxy On Nxt can be availed at Rs 9,990 with discount and exchange offer.

Asus

Asus’s recently launched budget smartphones, Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 are available for the first time. Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Lite L1 is priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. The smartphones will be available with discounts during Flipkart’s sale for Rs 7,499 and Rs 5,999.

Asus is also offering the Zenfone Max Pro M1 at discount prices of Rs 9,999 (32GB) and Rs 12,999(64GB). The company’s flagship smartphone Zenfone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 processor is available at Rs 24,999. It retails at Rs 29,999.

Oppo

Oppo F9 Pro featuring a waterdrop notch is available at Rs 23,990 along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000. Oppo F9 also has a discount bringing its price down to Rs 18,990 from Rs 21,990. Buyers can avail up to Rs 4,000 on exchange with this phone. Oppo A71 and A3S are available at Rs 8,990 and Rs 12,990 respectively.

Vivo

Vivo V11 which retails at Rs 24,990 is available at Rs 20,990. The ‘Pro’ version also gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 25,990 from Rs 25,990. Vivo V9 Youth edition is available at Rs 13,990. Vivo X21 featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor is available at Rs 31,990 after a 13% discount.

Honor

Honor has two smartphones from its budget and premium segments. Honor 7A is available at Rs 7,999, while Honor 10 can be availed at Rs 24,999.

Motorola

Like the previous Flipkart sale, this time too Moto smartphones are coming at huge discounts. Motorola’s mid-range smartphones Moto Z2 Play and Moto X4 are available at budget prices of Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 12:37 IST