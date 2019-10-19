e-paper
Flipkart Diwali sale: Redmi K20, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Galaxy S9 available with discounts

Flipkart Diwali sale will offer popular smartphones from different brands with discounts and deals. Here’s a look at the top offers.

tech Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be offered with discounts on Flipkart Diwali sale.(Xiaomi)
         

Flipkart is slated to host its ‘Big Diwali Sale’ from October 21 till October 25. Like Amazon India’s Diwali Special sale, this one too will be the last festive sale from Flipkart this year. Flipkart Plus members can get early access to this Diwali sale on October 20 at 8:00 pm.

In addition to the discounts and offers, consumers can get 10% instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards. During this Flipkart Diwali sale smartphones will be offered at the lowest prices, TVs with up to 75% off, and up to 90% off on electronics and accessories. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has teased top deals and offers to expect on smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S which is priced at Rs 11,999 will be available at Rs 8,999. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 660 Soc and has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at Rs 10,999 along with Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid payments.

Realme C2 will be discounted at Rs 5,999 during the Flipkart Diwali sale. It comes with dual 13MP and 2MP rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery. Realme 5 which has a quad camera and 5,000mAh battery can be purchased at Rs 8,999. Realme 5 Pro also gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 12,999. Redmi 7A is back on sale with its discounted price tag of Rs 4,999. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will also be available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets a massive discount bringing its price down to Rs 29,999. This is the lowest Galaxy S9 has been offered at so far. Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will start at a discounted price of Rs 26,999. Another heavily discounted phone is the Nokia 6.1 Plus which can be bought at Rs 8,999. Vivo Z1 Pro also gets discounted to Rs 12,990 from Rs 15,999.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 13:31 IST

