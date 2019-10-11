Flipkart Diwali sale: Top offers, discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Asus 6z and more

tech

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:10 IST

Flipkart’s ‘Big Diwali Sale’ will go live later tonight at 12:00 am. The sale will be available four hears early at 8:00 pm for Flipkart Plus members. Flipkart’s festive sale is starting a day earlier than Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

Flipkart will offer discounts, offers and deals on products across different categories during its sale. The e-commerce platform has revealed top deals on smartphones from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Asus and Honor. These phones are offered at discounted prices along with additional offers. Here’s a look at the top smartphones in Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale.

Realme

Realme C2 budget phone which retails at Rs 7,999 will be available at Rs 5,999. It comes with dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, and MediaTek P22 processor. Realme 5 which offers a quad-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery has been discounted to Rs 8,999. Realme 5 Pro also gets a discount from Rs 14,999 to Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone packs a 48-megapixel camera and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Redmi Note 7S which also offers a 48-megapixel camera along with Snapdragon 660 SoC and a FHD+ display will be available at Rs 8,999. Redmi 7A gets a big discount from Rs 6,499 to Rs 4,999 making it one of the cheapest phones with 4,000mAh battery.

Vivo

Vivo Z1 Pro which has a price tag of Rs 15,990 will be available at Rs 12,990 during the Flipkart Diwali sale. Vivo Z1x also gets discounted to Rs 14,990 from its original price of Rs 19,990. The smartphone offers a 48-megapixel triple camera and 22.5W fast charging. More phones like Vivo V15 and Vivo V17 Pro will be available for sale.

Asus

Asus’ flagship smartphone ‘6z’ will be available with a flat Rs 4,000 discount on all variants. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and offers a 48-megapixel flip camera. last year’s Asus Zenfone 5Z will also get discounts up to Rs 7,000. As for Zenfone Max M2 and Max Pro M1 it will be up for sale with Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 discounts respectively.

Others

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will also be up for sale starting at Rs 29,999. Google’s Pixel 3 series also gets discounted making its starting price Rs 29,999.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 13:54 IST