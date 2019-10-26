Flipkart Festive Bonanza: Xiaomi Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 3 available with huge discounts

tech

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:05 IST

The festive season is going on in full swing and so are sales. Flipkart is back with another sale called ‘Festive Bonanza’ which continues with the discounts and offers on various products including smartphones, TVs and appliances. Flipkart’s Festive Bonanza is currently live and will continue till October 29.

In Flipkart’s Festive Bonanza, consumers can get 10% instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards. There’s an additional 10% discount on all bank debit and credit cards. There’s a dedicated section for smartphones starting from the budget range and going up to premium ones as well. Here, we take a look at the top deals and offers on smartphones.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is currently the most affordable 48MP camera with the base model (3GB+32GB) available at Rs 8,999. Redmi Note 7S with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be bought at Rs 9,999. There’s Redmi Note 7 Pro as well which is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. Budget phones like Redmi 8 and Redmi 7A are available at Rs 7,999 and Rs 5,299 respectively.

Consumers can also go for the Redmi K20 series which is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999. One of Xiaomi’s most popular phones Poco F1 is available at Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 18,999 (8GB+256GB).

Realme

Realme also has a bunch of smartphones up for sale on Flipkart. Realme 5 with quad camera and a 5,000mAh battery can be bought at Rs 8,999. A cheaper offer is Realme C2 which can be bought at Rs 5,999. Realme 5 Pro with 48MP quad camera is also available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. Realme X also gets discounted to Rs 16,999. More options include Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Google

Google Pixel 4 isn’t coming to India but consumers can grab the older Pixel phones at great prices. Google Pixel 3 series is available at a starting price of Rs 42,999. The affordable Pixel 3a series also gets discounted to a starting price of Rs 29,999.

Apple

Apple iPhones are also available with discounts on Flipkart. iPhone 8 64GB can be purchased at s 35,999 along with no cost EMI options. iPhone 7 Plus 32GB which starts at Rs 37,900 can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 31,999. The smaller iPhone 7 also gets a discount from Rs 29,900 to Rs 26,999.

Samsung

Samsung’s 2018 flagship Galaxy S9 series is available with huge discounts. Galaxy S9 is available at Rs 29,999, while the bigger galaxy S9+ can be purchased at Rs 34,999.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 14:05 IST