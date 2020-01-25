Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: Top five speakers under Rs 10,000 you can buy

tech

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:35 IST

Music is a treat to the ears and we often want to listen to them to brighten up our mood, dance and express a host of emotions. When it comes to music, speakers are perhaps, one of the best options that allow one to listen to the songs of their choice and even make loved ones enjoy their playlist during intimate dinners, parties or while on the go.

If you are planning to buy a new speaker, why not try getting one from Flipkart Grand Gadget 2020 Sale that started from January 23 and will continue till Republic Day, January 26.

There is also no denying the fact that we all have a limited budget when it comes to buying electronics. Today we will help you with 5 best speakers under Rs 10,000 that you can buy from the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Day.

JBL Flip Essential: Imagine having a speaker that you can carry wherever you go. With amazing room filling stereo sound JBL Flip Essential ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker comes with waterproof design. The sound system is powered with a rechargeable 3,000mAh Li-ion battery.

JBL Flip Essential power output is 16 W and is available in grey colour.

During the ongoing Flipkart Grand Gadget 2020 Sale, the online shopping portal is offering JBL Flip Essential IPX7 Waterproof 16 W Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 5,799.

Prospective buyers can also avail several other offers given by Flipkart on the product.

JVC MC210 80 W Bluetooth Party Speaker: Birthday bash, pre-wedding party or any other informal get together is incomplete with music. A good speaker sets the tone of the party. Imagine having a speaker in which you can change the songs from your phone by simply connecting both the devices with Bluetooth.

The JVC offers 80-watt home-audio system that you can connect with either Bluetooth or USB.

JVC MC210 80 W Bluetooth Party Speaker has a trolley feature and can be moved around. It comes with 2 AAA battery, remote control, Aux cable. It is available in black colour with multi-coloured LED lights.

In the ongoing Flipkart Grand Gadget 2020 Sale, JVC MC210 80 W Bluetooth Party Speaker is available at Rs 8,999.

F&D T5 Trolley Speaker: Another party speaker that you can easily carry is F&D T5 Trolley Speaker 33 W Bluetooth Party Speaker. Now, play music of your choice and meet the demand of your guests by simply connecting the speaker to your mobile phone.

Buy F&D T5 Trolley Speaker during the ongoing Flipkart Grand Gadget 2020 Sale at Rs 9,499.

boAt Stone 230 Bluetooth Speaker: Life becomes so sorted when you have a speaker that you can easily put in your pocket and listen to the songs of your choice.

The round-shaped, wireless boAt Stone 230 3 W Bluetooth speaker can also play songs saved in built-in microSD card. It also has a headphone jack.

In the ongoing sale, Flipkart is offering boAt Stone 230 Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 1,099.

iBall Karaoke Barrel Bluetooth Speaker: Party lovers must try adding iBall Karaoke Barrel 15 W Bluetooth Party Speaker that comes with two microphones and built-in FM. The speaker boasts of amazing sound quality.

In the ongoing Flipkart Grand Gadget 2020 Sale, iBall Karaoke Barrel Bluetooth Speaker is being offered at Rs 3,999.