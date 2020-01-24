Flipkart Grand Gadgets Day: Best headphones you can buy under Rs 5,000

tech

Imagine sitting in a crowded platform waiting for your train, or trying to work in office with a never-ending cacophony surrounding you. It sounds difficult, right? Thanks to the advancement of technology, one of the best ways to escape the noise is by listening to some soothing music. But a blaring speaker at the workplace could be downright rude and carrying a sound box (however small it may be) could be an inconvenience - thus, headphones.

Not only do headphones offer an extremely intimate experience in music, they are also convenient mediums to converse as well, keeping your hands free while you engage in some other work.

The ongoing Grand Gadget Days sale on Flipkart that started on January 23 and will go on till January 26 (Republic Day) is offering some of the best deals on the latest electronics. It promises discounts of up to 80% on an array of devices. The sale includes some very good offers on Bluetooth, wireless and wired earphones as well. Here are a few headphones one can buy from the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Day sale which are under Rs 5,000.

boAt Rockerz 510 Super Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Rs 1,899)

The lightweight and comfortable Bluetooth headset is available in four colour variants red, orange, green and blue. Peppy to look at and with extra thump for music, it is compatible with Bluetooth version 4.1 and has battery duration of 10 hours.

boAt Rockerz 510 has simple touch controls to answer calls, change music tracks and control volume. The headset itself is available in three sizes for a comfortable music experience and has a wireless range of 10 metres. The device is designed for all Bluetooth and/or 3.5mm compatible devices.

The device, which is originally priced at Rs 3,490 is being sold at a discount of 45% at Rs 1,899 at the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Day sale.

Skullcandy Sesh S2TDW-M003 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Rs 4,999)

An ideal choice for music enthusiasts, it offers 10 hours of playback time. Resistant to dust, water, and sweat and Bluetooth-enabled, this headphone is compatible with Bluetooth versions 5.0 and above.

The device allows for 3 hours of playtime and 2 full charges from the case for a total of 10 hours of use between plug-ins.

This Skullcandy device is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 4,999, down from the original Rs 5,999.

Sony 310AP Wired Headset with Mic (Rs 949)

The offering from Sony that has a 3.5mm headphone jack is designed for people on the move and is easy to store and carry. It has a one button universal remote that allows one to answer and manage their calls effortlessly and helps users experience a balanced sound. The Sony headphones have a powerful bass and clear sound.

Originally priced at Rs 2,190, they are being sold at Rs 949, after a 56% discount.

JBL C150SI Wired Headset with Mic (Rs 799)

Available in black, white and red variants, the JBL wired headphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and is known for its powerful thumping bass and JBL’s signature sound quality.

The headphone also has quick launch access to Google Assistant and/or Siri and is lightweight with a premium metallic finish with a one-button universal remote. It is designed for iOS, Android, Window, and other Aux Support Devices. The JBL headset also has noise cancellation capability.

Originally priced at Rs 1,399, it is being sold at a 42% discount price of Rs 799.

Samsung Level U Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Rs 2,490)

The Samsung Level U Bluetooth Headset offers users a comfortable fit and more battery power. The device, which has an inbuilt microphone, has a long battery life, a 12mm dynamic speaker, flexible neckband and a play time of 10 hours.

The Bluetooth headset, which is originally priced at Rs 2,999, is being sold for Rs 2,490 after a 16% discount.