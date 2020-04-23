e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Flipkart launches interactive game show Kya Bolti Public

Flipkart launches interactive game show Kya Bolti Public

The show is going to be hosted by comedian and TV anchor Maniesh Paul, combines video and gaming and is now live on the video section of the Flipkart app

tech Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Flipkart Video has just launched a new poll-based game show called ‘Kya Bolti Public’. The concept brings together gaming and video streaming and will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and will be live and can be played from 9AM to 9PM.
Flipkart Video has just launched a new poll-based game show called ‘Kya Bolti Public’. The concept brings together gaming and video streaming and will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and will be live and can be played from 9AM to 9PM. (Flipkart)
         

Flipkart Video has just launched a new poll-based game show called ‘Kya Bolti Public’. The concept brings together gaming and video streaming and will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and will be live and can be played from 9AM to 9PM.

You can find the game under the video section on the Flipkart app and players can hope to win big prizes through the day. The poll-based game show will ask viewers a set of five questions on every episode with each question having two options you can choose from. So, there is no one right and one wrong answer, the results depend on what the popular choice is. Kya Bolti Public has been created keeping the lockdown in mind so as people can stay at home and get entertained.

You can pick the answer of your choice right from the screen as you stream the show. Get ready to cast your vote for questions like - Who is better at housework between Katrina Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan? and Who has a better better haircut between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo?

The game show will run for a month and there is going to be a new episode every day so people can log in regularly and win big. To take part in this, you just need to download the Flipkart app on your smartphones.

top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech