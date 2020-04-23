Flipkart launches interactive game show Kya Bolti Public

tech

Flipkart Video has just launched a new poll-based game show called ‘Kya Bolti Public’. The concept brings together gaming and video streaming and will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and will be live and can be played from 9AM to 9PM.

You can find the game under the video section on the Flipkart app and players can hope to win big prizes through the day. The poll-based game show will ask viewers a set of five questions on every episode with each question having two options you can choose from. So, there is no one right and one wrong answer, the results depend on what the popular choice is. Kya Bolti Public has been created keeping the lockdown in mind so as people can stay at home and get entertained.

You can pick the answer of your choice right from the screen as you stream the show. Get ready to cast your vote for questions like - Who is better at housework between Katrina Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan? and Who has a better better haircut between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo?

The game show will run for a month and there is going to be a new episode every day so people can log in regularly and win big. To take part in this, you just need to download the Flipkart app on your smartphones.