Flipkart launches its first laptop ‘Falkon Aerbook’ under MarQ brand in India

tech

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:39 IST

Flipkart launched its first laptop under the MarQ brand in India. MarQ by Flipkart’s first laptop is called the “Falkon Aerbook” and it has been made in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft.

The Falkon Aerbook starts at Rs 39,990 and it will be available on Flipkart from January 17. Flipkart has previously launched several products like microwaves, ACs and washing machines under the MarQ brand in India. The brand has a slew of 15 product categories across 50 variants. With the Falkon Aerbook, Flipkart is promising door-step warranty covering over 10,000 pin codes with technical specialists and genuine spares replacements as well.

In terms of specifications, the Falkon Aerbook features a 13.3-inch full HD display, is 16.5mm thin and weighs 1.26kg. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It also has a dedicated SSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB.

Under the hood of the Falkon Aerbook runs the 8th generation Intel i5 chipset. The laptop packs a 37 Whr battery which is said to run for 5 hours on a single charge. The Falkon Aerbook will be available in one colour option of silver.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Menon, Senior VP for Private Brands at Flipkart said, “Our private brand portfolio aims at creating and designing products that help customers fulfill aspirations without having to worry about budget constraints. Customers have left millions of reviews on our platform, letting us know their pain-points and the specs they desire. Through this, we have been able to develop the first MarQ by Flipkart laptop, designed specifically for Indian customers. The ‘Falkon Aerbook’ provides best-in-class features, creates a strong value proposition for our customers, and brings on-the-go computing within everyone’s reach. With the help of Intel and Microsoft’s expertise, we have developed a laptop that offers superior performance, designed to meet the needs of Indian consumers.”