Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Top offers on Xiaomi Poco F1, Google Pixel 3, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Flipkart on Monday kicked off its sale for smartphones. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale will continue for four days till November 22. Flipkart is offering discounts, no cost EMI options, exchange offers on smartphones from Google, Motorola, Xiaomi, Apple and more.

Flipkart has a special offer for 3G smartphone users to upgrade to 4G phones and get a minimum discount of Rs 750. HDFC Bank customers can opt for no cost EMI options starting at Rs 499 per month. Some Flipkart exclusive deals include the e-commerce platform’s ‘Complete Mobile Protection Plan’ and ‘Buyback Guarantee’ with 70% buyback value.

If you’re looking to purchase a new smartphone, here are the top deals and offers on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) gets a discount of Rs 4,500 bringing its price down to Rs 40,999. The smartphone is priced at Rs 45,499. Flipkart also has an offer for the new Pixel 3 series which can be bought with no cost EMI starting at Rs 3,944 per month. Pixel 3 starts at Rs 71,000 for the base model with 64GB.

Asus

Asus has its budget smartphones up for sale starting with the Zenfone Max Pro M1 which will be available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB model. The 4GB variant of the smartphone also gets a discount from Rs 12,999 to Rs 10,499. The high-end 6GB+64GB variant of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will also be available with a discount.

The recently launched Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 will be available at Rs 7,499 and Rs 5,999. The smartphones were launched at Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999. Asus’ flagship phone, Zenfone 5Z also gets Rs 5,000 off for the 8GB and 256GB variant.

Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 smartphone doesn’t have any discount on its price but it is available with exchange offers. Poco F1 can be bought with up to Rs 2,000 discount on exchanging old smartphones. Poco F1 starts at Rs 20,999 for the base model. Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on sale with its new slashed price of Rs 13,999.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Honor 10, Moto X4

Nokia’s flagship smartphone is being offered with a massive discount of Rs 13,000. Nokia 8 Sirocco which is priced at Rs 49,999 will be available at Rs 36,999 during Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale. Another big discount comes to Honor 10 which is available at Rs 24,999 from its original price of Rs 24,999. Moto X4 can be bought at a budget price of Rs 12,999. The smartphone gets huge discount from its retail price of Rs 24,999.

Exchange offers

Flipkart has exchange offers on many smartphones including the LG Q Stylus which can be availed with a discount of Rs 5,000 on exchange. LG G7 ThinQ (4GB+64GB) also has an exchange offer of Rs 3,000. Vivo X21 gets an exchange offer of Rs 6,000, while the V11 and V11 Pro will be discounted at Rs 2,000 upon exchanging older phones.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 10:52 IST