Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Top deals, offers on Poco F1, Google Pixel 2 XL and more

Flipkart will host a sale exclusively for smartphones from November 19. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale will go on for four days till November 22, and will see offers and discounts on phones from companies like Xiaomi, Google, Asus and more.

In addition to discounts, Flipkart also has its ‘Complete Mobile Protection Plan’ priced at Rs 99. HDFC Bank card holders will be able to avail extra discount products. Buyers can also opt for exchange offers, no cost EMI and more. Flipkart has previewed some deals and offers on smartphones for its sale. The e-commerce platform will have offers on Apple iPhones but details are yet to be revealed.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will be available with a discount of Rs 4,500 bringing its price down to Rs 40,999. The smartphone originally retails at Rs 45,499. Flipkart has another offer for the new Pixel 3 series which isn’t part of the sale but worth mentioning. Pixel 3 can be bought with no cost EMI starting at Rs 3,944 per month. Pixel 3 starts at Rs 71,000 for the base model with 64GB.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus’ budget smartphone, Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB model which originally retails at Rs 10,999. The 4GB variant of the smartphone also gets a discount from Rs 12,999 to Rs 10,499. The high-end 6GB+64GB variant of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will also be available with a discount.

Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 smartphone doesn’t have any discount on its price but it is available with exchange offers. Buyers can avail Rs 2,000 exchange offer on the Poco F1 which starts at Rs 20,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro which received a price cut will go on sale. The smartphone is now available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia’s flagship smartphone gets a massive discount of Rs 13,000. Nokia 8 Sirocco which is priced at Rs 49,999 will be available at Rs 36,999 during Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale.

Exchange offers

Flipkart has so far revealed exchange offers on some smartphones. The LG Q Stylus can be availed with a discount of Rs 5,000 on exchange. Vivo X21 gets an exchange offer of Rs 6,000, while the V11 and V11 Pro will be discounted at Rs 2,000 upon exchanging older phones.

