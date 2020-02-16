Asus 6Z, other phones get massive price cut on Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale

tech

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 13:41 IST

Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale kicks off on February 17. During the five-day sale, Asus is offering big discounts on its select handsets. Customers can also check out no Cost EMI schemes from Bajaj Finserve (on credit and debit cards from all banks for a period of three and six months). Axis Bank credit and debit customers will be eligible with 10% instant discount.

Asus 6Z: The biggest highlight of the sale is Asus’ 2019 flagship killer phone ‘Asus 6Z’. Featuring pop-up-flip hybrid dual cameras, Asus 6Z is now available with a flat Rs 4,000 off. This means, Asus 6Z 6GB, 64GB will be available for Rs 23,999. You can grab the 6GB, 128GB model for Rs 26,999 and 8GB, 256GB model for Rs 30,999.

Asus 5Z: The smartphone is available for a starting price of Rs 15,999 (for the 6GB, 128GB variant). You can get the 8GB, 256GB model for Rs 19,999. Asus 5Z has received a flat Rs 3,000 off.

Asus Max Pro M1: Asus is offering a Rs 500 flat discount on the phone. On Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale, you can buy the Max Pro M1 3GB, 32GB model for Rs 6,999. The 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 64GB models are available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Asus Max 2: This Asus phone is also available with a flat Rs 500 off. The 3GB, 32GB model will be available for Rs 6,999. The 4GB, 64GB model will cost Rs 8,499.

Asus Max M1: Asus is giving a Rs 1,000 discount on this entry-level phone. The phone is now available for Rs 4,999, down from the original price of Rs 5,999. The offer is available on 3GB, 32GB model.