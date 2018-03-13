Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Here are the best smartphone deals

Flipkart is hosting a new online sale exclusively for smartphones. During the three-day online sale which kicked off Tuesday, Flipkart is offering big discounts on a range of premium smartphones, including Google Pixel 2, Moto X4 and Vivo V7.

Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale also includes budget smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, Moto E4 Plus and Oppo F3 Plus among others. SBI card credit holders will be eligible a 5% instant discount on items purchased during Flipkart’s sale.

According to Flipkart’s terms and conditions page, minimum cart value to avail the instant discount is Rs 4,999 whereas maximum discount per card is Rs 1,250. Note that the instant discount is not eligible on all smartphones. You can learn more about the terms and conditions here.

Here are the best smartphone deals available on Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza Sale:

Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL

Google’s latest generation Pixel smartphones are known for their superior software experience. Google’s Pixel phones are among the first wave of smartphones to receive any major or minor security and software update. The latest generation Google Pixel, Pixel 2 XL in particular, come with some advanced features such as improved camera and a deeper Artificial Intelligence-integration.

Google Pixel 2 which was selling for Rs 61,000 is now available for Rs 47,900 whereas Pixel 2 XL is available for Rs 54,999, down from the original Rs 73,000. But these prices are for the base variants of the smartphones. 128GB models of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available for Rs 56,999 and Rs 63,999 respectively.

Honor 9 Lite

If you’re looking for a phone that replicates the premium look and feel of an expensive smartphone, Honor 9 Lite is one for you. It sports shiny glass back and front and comes with an edge-to-edge display and dual-camera at the back. While it’s a mixed bag when it comes to performance, the phone though will appeal to those who go for looks.

The smartphone, originally priced at Rs 14,999 for the top-end model with 4GB RAM, is available for Rs 13,499. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 10,999. The smartphone will go on sale tomorrow at 12 noon.

Lenovo K8 Plus

While Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and other Redmi smartphones are known for their superior all-round performance, Lenovo K8 Plus is no slouch either. The smartphone offers a big 4,000mAh battery and is one of the under Rs 10,000 smartphones to offer a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Officially priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone is available with a Rs 3,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 7,999. You can also avail up to Rs 7,500 off on exchanging your older smartphone.

Moto E4 Plus, Moto C Plus

Like Xiaomi, Motorola has a strong budget portfolio mainly driven by Moto E and Moto C smartphones. The two phones focus on delivering near-Android experience, a balanced performance and long-lasting battery life. For instance, Moto E4 Plus comes with a big 5,000mAh battery whereas Moto C Plus has 4,000mAh battery.

During Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza Sale, you can grab the 3GB RAM variant of Moto E4 Plus for Rs 8,999 and Moto C Plus for Rs 5,999. Both the phones are available with Rs 1,000 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 is available for Rs 22,990, down from the original Rs 46,000. The catch, however, is that Samsung’s Galaxy S-series has significantly changed and upgraded since S7 which debuted in 2016. For instance, newer Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 phones edge-to-edge display and improved camera. However, if you’re looking to get your hands on a premium phone and are okay to overlook the design and camera upgradations, Galaxy S7 is a good alternative.

Apple iPhone 6S

While iPhone SE can be a good alternative to those who want to get started with Apple’s ecosystem without spending a bomb, iPhone 6S at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 can also be a good alternative. Unlike Android phones, iPhone 6S is compatible with the latest operating system. Note that 32GB model of iPhone 6S is listed on the sale. You get colour options such as Gold, Space Grey, Rose Gold and Silver.

Honourable mentions

Infinix Hot S3 is available for Rs 8,999, down from the original price of Rs 9,999. Samsung’s budget smartphone, On Nxt 64GB model is available for Rs 11,990, down from the original price of Rs 17,900.