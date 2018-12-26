Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale kicks off: Top deals on Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, and other smartphones

Flipkart on Wednesday kicked off Mobiles Bonanza sale for smartphones. The e-commerce company is offering big discounts on phones from brands such as on Xiaomi, Honor, Realme and Asus. Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale will continue till December 29.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s latest flagship budget phone, Redmi Note 6 Pro, is available for Rs 13,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. The predecessor, Redmi Note 5 Pro, has also received Rs 2,000 price cut and is available for Rs 12,999.

The sale also features Xiaomi’s Poco F1 which is now available at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models are available for Rs 20,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively.

Realme

Realme is offering discounts on its latest smartphones, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, and Realme C1.

Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 11,591 with offers which include an extra Rs 1,000 off on pre-paid orders and flat 10% discount on SBI Bank credit cards. No Cost EMI option is also available. A similar 10% discount is available on Realme 2 and Realme C1 for SBI credit card users.

Here are top deals on Realme smartphones (Realme)

HonorHonor 9 is listed for Rs 8,999, down from the original price of Rs 13,999. The discount is available on 3GB/32GB model. Honor 7A has also received a big price cut. The smartphone (3GB/32GB) is available for Rs 7,499, down from Rs 10,999 official price.

Others

Nokia 5.1 Plus, HMD Global’s new budget smartphone, has received Rs 4,000 price cut and is available for Rs 9,999. Asus’ latest Zenfone Max M2 series now starts at Rs 9,999, down from the original Rs 12,999.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale also features discounts on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Motorola One Power, Honor 7S, Asus Zenfone Lite L1, and Samsung’s Galaxy J phones.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:19 IST