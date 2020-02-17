Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale kicks off with massive discounts on smartphones across brands

tech

Flipkart is hosting a Mobiles Bonanza Sale on its platform. All major smartphone companies including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Asus, and Honor among others are offering big discounts. The sale has begun on Monday and will continue till February 21.

During the five-day sale, Flipkart is offering 10% instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. We’ve already compiled a list of offers on Asus smartphones. Here, we give you an overview of the top deals and offers and smartphones.

Biggest discounts

The banner of Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale reveal big price drops for Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Honor 9X. Galaxy A50 4GB, 64GB is available for Rs 12,999, down from the original listed price of Rs 21,999.

Galaxy S9 Plus 6GB, 64GB is selling for Rs 27,999, down from the original price of Rs 70,000. The 2019 flagship Samsung phone is also available with no cost EMIs, starting at Rs 4,667 per month. Samsung Galaxy S9 4GB, 64GB is available for Rs 22,999.

You can get Vivo Z1 Pro 4GB, 64GB for Rs 11,990 whereas Honor 9X 4GB, 128GB is selling for Rs 12,999.

Budget phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB, 64GB model is available for Rs 9,999. Asus Max M1 3GB, 32GB is available for Rs 4,999. Oppo K1 4GB, 64GB is selling for Rs 9,990. Realme XT is available for a starting price of Rs 14,999. Another popular Realme phone, Realme 3, is available for Rs 7,499. You can buy Realme 5 for a starting price of Rs 8,499.

Premium phones

Realme X2 Pro is listed on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 27,999. You can get Oppo Reno 10x Zoom 6GB model for Rs 26,990.

On Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale, you will get Pixel 3a 4GB, 64GB for Rs 27,999. Asus 6Z is available for a starting price of Rs 23,999. Honor 20 6GB, 128GB is available for Rs 21,999. You can get Redmi K20 series for a starting price of Rs 19,999.

iPhones

Apple iPhone XS 64GB is available for Rs 54,999 along with no cost EMI scheme from Rs 9,167. You can buy the older iPhone 7 32GB for Rs 24,999. The Plus model of iPhone 7 (32GB) is available for Rs 33,999. Apple iPhone 8 64GB is available for Rs 35,999. You can buy the latest iPhone 11 series for a starting price of Rs 64,900.

