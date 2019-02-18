Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Top deals, offers on Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Flipkart is hosting another online sale for smartphones. The Mobiles Bonanza Sale will kick off on February 19 and will continue till February 23. As expected, participating companies like Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme among others.

Flipkart is also offering up to 10% instant discount on transactions made from Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards. The discount is also available on EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering its Buyback Guarantee scheme under which users are eligible for up to 70% guaranteed buyback price.

Let’s take a look at the top deals and offers on Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

Realme 2 Pro

The biggest attraction of the online sale is Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone (with up to 8GB model) is available at a starting price of Rs 11,990. The original starting price of the Realme 2 Pro is Rs 14,990. A quick recap of Realme 2 Pro specs. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of built-in storage, 16-megapixel dual rear cameras, and 3,500mAh battery.

The entry-level Realme C1 is available for Rs 6,999, down from the original price of Rs 8,999 for the 2GB and 16GB model. Realme 2 (up to 4GB model) is available from Rs 9,499.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has also received a big Rs 3,000 price drop. The smartphone will be available for a starting price of Rs 12,999, down from Rs 15,999. Redmi Note 6 Pro is one of the top budget smartphones in India right now. It comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel front cameras, and 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 will go on sale for Rs 7,999. Xiaomi is also offering big discounts on its Poco F1 phone. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be on sale for Rs 17,999 with a Rs 3,000 discount. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for 24,999. Buyers of Poco F1 will also be eligible for up to Rs 3,000 discount on exchange.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro

Asus is offering big discounts on its Zenfone Max Pro M1 and M2 smartphones. The more premium Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 11,999, down from the original Rs 15,999. The older Max Pro M1 can be bought for Rs 8,499 with a discount of Rs 2,500 discount.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 will be available for Rs 8,999 whereas Zenfone Lite L1 will be available for Rs 4,999.

Nokia, Oppo, Vivo, and more

HMD Global’s Nokia 5.1 Plus 3GB and 32GB model will be available for Rs 8,999 with a discount of Rs 4,000. Motorola’s E5 Plus will go on sale for Rs 7,999. Oppo F9 Pro will be available with Rs 4,000 off and up to Rs 3,000 discount on exchange. Oppo is also offering similar offers on Oppo A3S and Oppo F9.

Vivo V11 and V11 Pro will also get up to Rs 5,000 discount. Both the models are eligible for an additional exchange discount.

More deals

Flipkart will announce deals on iPhones soon. The e-commerce site has also listed some old-gen flagship phones such as Vivo Nex, Oppo R17 Pro, Zenfone 5Z, LG V30+ and Vivo X21 for its Mobile Bonanza Sale.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 14:56 IST