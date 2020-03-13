Flipkart offering Google Nest Mini at discounted price on purchase of Android TV

tech

Mar 13, 2020

Flipkart has a new offer for consumers selling Android TVs on its platform. Consumers who purchase Android TVs can get the Google Nest Mini smart speaker at a reduced price. This offer is valid on select Android TVs starting at Rs 13,999.

Flipkart’s Google Nest Mini offer is currently live on the site and interested consumers can access it through this link. Google Nest Mini which originally retails at Rs 4,499 can be availed at Rs 1,499 on purchasing an Android TV. This offer will be activated within 24 hours of purchasing an Android TV via Flipkart and users will get a notification for the same. This offer will be valid for 30 days since the time of activation.

Flipkart has listed out the Android TVs on which the offer can be applied. These TVs are from three brands including Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola and iFAALCON. Under Xiaomi, consumers can purchase the Mi LED 4A (40-inch) at Rs 17,999, the Mi LED TV 4X (43-inch) at Rs 24,999 and Mi LED 4X (65-inch) at Rs 54,999.

iFFALCON TVs like the K31 (43-inch) is available at Rs 24,999, the 55-inch model at Rs 29,999 and 50-inch model at Rs 28,999. iFFALCON also has the K3A (55-inch) priced at Rs 39,999 and the K3A (65-inch) at Rs 54,999.

Motorola’s entire lineup of smart TVs are up for grabs with the Google Nest Mini offer. Motorola’s smart TVs start at Rs 13,999 and go up to Rs 64,999. There’s the Nokia (55-inch) UHD 4K TV as well which carries a price tag of Rs 41,999.

