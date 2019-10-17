e-paper
Flipkart promises same buyback value to Pixel 3 users as Google skips India for Pixel 4

Flipkart responds to speculation on Google Pixel 3 customers who had bought the phone under buyback guarantee scheme.

tech Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:27 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Google Pixel 4 series is not coming to India
Google Pixel 4 series is not coming to India(Google )
         

Flipkart has come to the rescue for Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL users who purchased the phone from the e-commerce platform with the buyback guarantee scheme. It is worth noting that Google will not launch Pixel 4 series in India.

“As a customer-focused organisation, our endeavour is to offer them the best shopping experience and widest product range to choose from. In light of the latest announcement from Google on the Pixel 4 not launching in India, we regret the inconvenience caused to our customers who have pre-planned this purchase from us,” a Flipkart spokesperson said in a statement.

“To ensure that our customer experience is not compromised, we will work with our partners to ensure that customers who bought the buyback guarantee will get the same value promised for this, when they upgrade to any other phone available on our platform within the same time period.”

According to Flipkart’s Buyback guarantee scheme, customers are assured of the best exchange value on a phone purchased from the e-commerce platform.  

“Buyback guarantee offer is an offer that you can avail on Flipkart wherein we promise to buy back your smartphone at an assured price. This enables you to buy higher-end smartphones at discounted prices by exchanging the one that you are already using and this is irrespective of the market price of your phone at that point or any technology disruptions. You will be eligible for the buyback offer if you sell your mobile phone to us within a period of one year,” according to Flipkart’s terms and conditions.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 4 does away with Pixel 3’s wobbly notch in favour of forehead bezel

Earlier, Google introduced Pixel 4 series at an event in New York City. The company skipped India for its new flagship phone. According to reports, the main reason behind not launching the phone in India is the radar-based motion sensing features. Google’s Soli radar chip uses 60GHz mmWave frequency to operate. The company reportedly failed to get necessary permissions to use the frequency for the phone.

“Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India,” a Google spokesperson had said in a statement.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:27 IST

