Flipkart Republic Day sale: Discounts on Pixel 3a, iPhone XS, Black Shark 2 and more

tech

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:48 IST

Amazon Freedom Sale is scheduled to take place later this week. Flipkart also has its Republic Day Sale starting on the same day. Flipkart’s “The Republic Day” sale will take place between January 19 and January 22.

In addition to the discounts and offers, Flipkart will offer 10% instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card holders, and Kotak debit and credit card holders. Flipkart Plus members will also get early access to the sale on January 18 from 4:00 pm. Interested consumers can also pre-book products between January 15 and 17 by paying an advance of Rs 50.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has teased discounts and deals on products across different categories. As with every sale, smartphones from multiple brands will be available with discounts and offers. Some of the top deals and offers on smartphones include 60% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 bringing its price down to Rs 22,999. Galaxy S9 Plus will also be discounted to Rs 27,999 during this sale.

Vivo Z1 Pro which retails at Rs 15,990 will be available from Rs 10,990 on Flipkart. Realme 3 budget phone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999. More budget phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at a sale price of Rs 9,999, Lenovo A6 Note at Rs 5,499 and Motorola One Action at Rs 8,999.

Apple’s iPhones will also go on sale with the iPhone 7 (32GB) available at Rs 24,999. iPhone XS will also be discounted but its price hasn’t been revealed yet. iPhone 8 (64GB) and iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) will be available at Rs 34,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. Google’s Pixel 3a series will be available at a starting price of Rs 27,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day sale.

Flagships like Asus 6Z will be discounted from Rs 35,999 to Rs 27,999, and Black Shark 2 from Rs 45,999 to Rs 29,999.