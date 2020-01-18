Flipkart Republic Day sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers from first big online sale of 2020

tech

Flipkart and Amazon are set to kick off the first biggest online sale of 2020 tomorrow. Flipkart’s Republic Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival is scheduled to start on January 19 and it will continue till January 22. Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus members can get early access a day ahead of the sale.

Flipkar and Amazon both have been teasing deals and offers on products across all categories. Consumers can expect discounts, exchange offers, no cost EMI options and additional deals during the sale. We take a look at the top offers on Flipkart Republic Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Flipkart

Flipkart will offer electronics and accessories with up to 80% off. Smartwatches will also be available with discounts up to 50%. As for headphones and speakers, these products will also be up for grabs with up to 70%. Smartphones are also being offered with some great deals. Redmi 8A will be discounted to Rs 5,999 from Rs 7,999. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Plus can also be purchased at Rs 27,999. Apple’s iPhone 7 32GB will also get a discount bringing its price down to Rs 24,999. Xiaomi Mi A3 will also be discounted to Rs 11,999 for the base model.

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival will offer up to 40% off on smartphones. Some of the top deals include the new Redmi Note 8 Pro with exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Apple’s popular iPhone XR is back with a sale price of Rs 42,900. Nokia 4.2 also gets a big discount bringing its price down to Rs 5,999 from Rs 12,999. More phones include Samsung Galaxy M30s which will be available at Rs 12,499. Amazon will also offer up to 60% off on TVs and Appliances and electronics as well.

