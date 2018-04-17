Flipkart’s ‘big’ announcement Live: E-commerce giant claims to transform mobile phone industry

E-commerce giant Flipkart is set to make a big announcement. The company has been hinting at a new partnership with a mobile phone company. It’s highly likely that the company will be releasing a new smartphone.

The company has also been teasing its ‘BIG’ announcement on Twitter which is an exclusive partnership with a smartphone brand. Overall, Flipkart is expected to make two announcements today. Along with the partnership announcement, the company will most likely announce the launch of new smartphones. Since the company has been quite discreet about its new launch, it’s all left to guesses now. The company could be following its rival Amazon’s plan of launching its own smartphone brand Tenor.

Flipkart will be live streaming the big reveal at 12.30PM today. Here are the live updates from the announcement.

12:31PM: 10 million phones were sold in India in 2012. According to Flipkart, 42 million phones were sold online.

12:28PM: E-tail market to grow in India. Flipkart’s data:

12:27PM: CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy takes the stage. He will explain how the company will help add 100 million smartphone users in India.

12:26PM: Ajay Veer Yadav hypes partnership with Asus, which has been in smartphone industry for quite some time. Asus sells Zenfone-series phones in India.

12:24PM: Flipkart’s big plans.

12:23: Flipkart aims to have 40% of total smartphone sales in India by 2020.

12:22PM: Can we add 100 million smartphone users? Flipkart on what’s next for the company.

12:21PM: Here’s the trend.

12:20PM: One in four phone sold in India last year was sold on Flipkart, a first for any retailer.

12:19PM: Ajay Veer Yadav claims Flipkart was among the first ones to push the budget phones in India. He says Flipkart is providing phones across all price points.

12:18PM: Flipkart’s Ajay Veer Yadav takes the stage. He stresses how mobile phones helped Flipkart grow in India.

12:17PM: The event begins with Flipkart hyping its new announcement.

12:16PM: The event is set to begin shortly.

12.14PM: Flipkart claims, “this live stream is going to unveil something BIG – a huge partnership that is all set to transform the mobile phone industry.”