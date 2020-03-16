Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale to kick off on March 19

tech

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:12 IST

Flipkart is back with another sale season. The Walmart-owned e-retailer is hosting the Big Shopping Days on its platform between March 19 and March 22 during which time it is offering a massive discount on the purchase of smartphones, accessories, and other electronic devices.

Apart from discounts on the purchase of various products, Flipkart is also offering a 10% instant discount to all SBI Bank credit card owners. Additionally, it is offering an EMI option to Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank debit card owners. The e-retailer is also offering no-cost EMI via Bajaj Finserv and other leading banks.

Coming to the offers, Flipkart has some lucrative offers reserved for those planning to buy a smartphone. The company is offering the 64GB variant of the Realme 5 Pro for Rs 11,999, which is Rs 3,000 down from its price of Rs 14,999. Similarly, the 6GB RAM and 64GB memory variant of the Vivo Z1x will be available for Rs 13,990. The phone is available for Rs 19,990 on the platform.

Coming to premium budget smartphones, the iPhone XS, 64GB variant of which is available for Rs 89,900 in India will be available for Rs 52,999 during the course of the sale. Similarly, the iPhone 7, which is available for Rs 37,900 in India will be available for Rs 32,999 on the e-retail platform.

As far as mid-budget smartphones are concerned, the 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo Reno will be available for Rs 24,990, which is Rs 17,000 less than its listed price. Similarly, the Realme X2 pro will be available for Rs 27,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Vivo V15 Pro will be available for Rs 19,990.