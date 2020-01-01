Flipkart’s Flipstart Days sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5S and Realme X2 on offer

tech

Flipkart is running a new online ‘Flipstart Days’ sale on its platform. The sale has begun today and will continue until January 3. During the sale, Flipkart is offering up to 80% off on electronic accessories, TVs, ACs. There are some interesting deals on smartphones as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro is available on Flipkart’s ‘Flipstart Days’ sale for a starting price of Rs 10,999. The 64GB variant of the smartphone, however, is listed on Flipkart with much lower price of Rs 9,999. The 128GB model of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, the top trending phone of India in 2019, comes with 48-megapixel dual cameras. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch dot notch display.

Realme 5S

Realme 5s is now available on Flipkart on open sale. You can buy the phone for a starting price of Rs 9,999. The 128GB model of the phone is available for Rs 10,999.

Realme 5S has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The phone comes with four rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme X2

Flipkart is offering Realme X2 on a “special open sale” on its platform. You can get Realme’s new smartphone for a starting price of Rs 16,999. The 128GB variant of Realme X2 is available for Rs 18,999.

Realme X2 launched in India last month. The smartphone is essentially an improved version of Realme XT. Realme X2 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. It features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Realme X2 comes with four rear cameras featuring 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. Other key features include a 4,000mAh battery, 30W Vooc Flash Charge 4.0, and 32-megapixel selfie camera.

