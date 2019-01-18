Flipkart, Snapdeal Republic Day sales: Top deals on smartphones, laptops and more

In line with Republic Day celebrations, online platforms will be hosting their respective sales starting January 20. On Flipkart, ‘The Republic Day Sale’ will continue till January 22, while Snapdeal has a longer five-day sale period till January 24.

Republic Day sales on Flipkart and Snapdeal will see offers and discounts on products across different categories. Amazon India is also hosting its Republic Day sale with offers and discounts on smartphones. Here are the best deals and offers on smartphones, smart TVs and more on Flipkart and Snapdeal.

Flipkart

Overall, SBI credit card holders will get 10% discount. Flipkart will offer laptops from HP, Lenovo, Apple MacBook and Asus ROG with discounts up to Rs 40,000. Audio products will be available with discounts up to 55% off. Gamers can also grab Sony’s PS4 and Microsoft Xbox One with price drops yet to be announced.

Vivo

Vivo V9 Pro will be available at Rs 13,990 along with an exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Smartphones from Vivo like V11 Pro, V11, Y83, and Y93 will be available with exchange offers up to Rs 3,000.

Honor

Honor 8X (4GB+64GB) can be availed at Rs 12,499 which includes an exchange offer. The 6GB+64GB variant of Honor 8X also comes with exchange offer making its sale price Rs 13,299. Honor 8C (4GB+32GB) and Honor 7C (3GB+32GB) budget phones will be available at Rs 9,899 and Rs 7,649 respectively. Gaming smartphone Honor Play also gets discount on the 4GB+64GB variant priced at Rs 12,599. Honor Play with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage gets Rs 9,800 discount making its price Rs 16,199.

Realme

Realme smartphones will be available with discounts up to Rs 1,000. Realme 2 Pro will start at Rs 12,990 after the discount. Realme C1 will be offered with Rs 500 off. Realme U1 also gets a discount of Rs 1,000 discount making its sale price Rs 10,999.

Snapdeal

Snapdeal, like Flipkart will offer products from all categories with discounts and exchange offers. SBI debit card users can also avail an additional 10% discount.During Snapdeal’s Republic Day sale, buyers can avail TVs from Intex, Westway and more starting at Rs 3,999. Vacuum cleaners will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,799 with multi-purpose American Micronic wet and dry vacuum cleaner priced at Rs 6,799.

The sale will also offer laptops at a starting price of Rs 24,999. Fitness gadgets, equipment & accessories will be up for grabs with discounts up to 70% off.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 13:39 IST