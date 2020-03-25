Flipkart temporarily suspends its services amid COVID-19 lockdown

tech

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it was temporarily suspending its services in India due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced the news in a message within its app. “Hello fellow Indians, We’re temporarily suspending our services...These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before, have communities stayed apart to stay safe. Never before, has being at home meant helping the nation,” the message in the app says.

The move comes owing to the coronavirus lockdown in India. ( Flipkart )

“We urge you to stay home to stay safe...We will get there. And we will get through. Together,” the message added.