Home / Tech / Flipkart ties up with Spencers Retail to provide doorstep delivery in Hyderabad

Flipkart ties up with Spencers Retail to provide doorstep delivery in Hyderabad

Under this pilot project, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials from the Spencers store on Flipkart app.

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Flipkart on Thursday announced a pilot with retail chain store Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials, beginning from Hyderabad.

Under this pilot project, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials from the Spencers store on Flipkart app.

The orders will then be collected from chosen stores across Hyderabad by Flipkart executives and delivered to the customer’s doorstep, the etailer said in a statement.

“We are pleased to launch this pilot with Spencers Retail to collaborate and meet the needs of consumers who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by staying at home,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart.

“We’ve built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights of essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries,” he added.

The partnership will leverage synergies between the companies to help enable deliveries of essential products to consumers.

ALSO READ: Flipkart CEO says no salary cuts for staff, including interns

“In this tough environment, Spencers’ partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers to seamlessly access our range of essentials who may want to use other reputed platforms/marketplaces apart from our own Spencers App to buy during the lockdown,’ explained Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO of Spencers Retail.

The etailers like Flipkart and Amazon are currently working at much reduced capacity owing to manpower shortage amid the 21-day lockdown.

Ride-hailing company Uber this week announced a partnership with Flipkart to help provide essentials items to people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

