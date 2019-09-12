Flipkart to launch Motorola smart TVs in India this month

tech

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:06 IST

Motorola will debut its first smart TVs in India this month. Motorola smart TVs will be sold exclusively via Flipkart.

According to sources, Motorola smart TVs will launch in India on September 16. This would also make it the official debut of Motorola’s smart TVs. At the same event, Motorola is expected to launch its Moto E6 Plus and Motorola One Zoom smartphones unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin. The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the new smart TVs.

Speaking of which, Motorola smart TVs will be Android based and come in multiple screen sizes. Motorola’s smart TVs will also cater to different price categories in India. The upcoming Android TVs will be equipped with a 30W front firing speaker. It will also come with DTS TruSurround sound and Dolby Audio. The Motorola smart TVs are also said to offer good gaming experience.

Flipkart will not only be the e-commerce platform for Motorola, it will also license the brand. The Mobile Indian reports that the Motorola smart TVs will be sourced, manufactured or assembled by Flipkart. The report also states that the Motorola smart TVs will flaunt thin bezels.

Motorola would be competing with multiple players in the Indian smart TV market. There are already affordable smart TVs from companies like Xiaomi, VU TV, Daiwa, and Thomson. OnePlus is also going to join the scene soon with its OnePlus TV. It’s interesting to see how both Motorola and OnePlus will price their smart TVs.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:52 IST