Flipkart Women’s Day sale: Top deals, offers on smartphones

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Flipkart has announced its dedicated sale to celebrate the occasion. Flipkart Women’s Day sale is scheduled to begin on March 7 and will continue till March 8.

Flipakart will offer discounts on products across categories like smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, cameras, home appliances and more. Flipkart will refresh deals every hour and have new blockbuster deals every eight hours. Overall, Flipkart will offer no cost EMI on credit cards and Bajaj Finserv. Flipakart’s complete mobile protection and buyback guarantee will also be available on products during the sale.

Flipkart Women’s Day sale: Smartphones

Flipkart has revealed some of the deals on smartphones for its women’s day sale. Google Pixel 3 XL will be available at a low price of Rs 64,999. Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB and 128GB models are priced at Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000 respectively.

Honor 9N (4GB+64GB) which retails at Rs 15,999 will be available at Rs 9,999. Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 will be available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

Mid-range budget phones like Realme 2 Pro will be sold at Rs 12,990, while the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available at Rs 13,999. Vivo V9 Pro (4GB+64GB) also gets a price drop from Rs 17,990 to Rs 13,990. Realme’s budget phone, C1 will be available at Rs 7.499. The recently launched Oppo K1 will be available at Rs 16,990 during this sale.

Samsung’s older Galaxy Note 8 will be offered at the ‘lowest price’ ever. Another Samsung flagship on sale is Galaxy S8 which will be available from Rs 30,990. Flipkart has also teased the Poco F1 smartphone but its discount hasn’t been revealed as yet.

Xiaomi’s new Mi 4A Pro (32-inch) Android TV will be available for the first time during the Flipkart Women’s Day sale. Xiaomi Mi 4A Pro is priced at Rs 12,999. Products like Google Home smart speaker and Huami Amazfit Stratos are up for grabs at Re 1 as a lucky draw sorts on Flipkart. More gadgets like Bluetooth speakers will be available with up to 50% off, while soundbars will be available from Rs 6,499.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:34 IST