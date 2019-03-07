Flipkart Women’s Day sale: Google Pixel 3 XL gets Rs 18,000 price drop, top deals on other phones

Flipkart Women’s Day sale is now live on desktop, the mobile site and smartphone app. The two-day sale will see offers and discounts on products across different categories like fashion, home appliances, smartphones, gadgets and more.

During the Women’s Day sale, Flipkart will offer no cost EMI options on credit cards and Bajaj Finserv. Flipkart’s complete mobile protection and buyback guarantee programmes will also be available for consumers during the sale. Deals will also be refreshed every hour on Flipkart, will refresh deals every hour, and there will be new blockbuster deals every eight hours.

There are a host of smartphones ranging from the budget category to premium flagships up for grabs with discounts and exchange offers. Here we take a look at the top deals and offers available on smartphones for Flipkart Women’s Day sale.

Xiaomi Poco F1 will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 with exchange offer up to Rs 3,000. Poco F1 starts at Rs 19,999 and comes in four storage variants. Asus Zenfone 5Z gets a huge price drop from Rs 29,999 to Rs 21,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 845 processor, 3,300mAh battery and dual rear cameras.

Another older but flagship smartphone available on Flipkart is Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available at Rs 36,990. The smartphone retails at Rs 74,000. One of the best deals in this sale is on Google Pixel 3 XL which is available at a low price of Rs 64,999. Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB and 128GB models are priced at Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000 respectively.

Budget phones like Xiaomi Redmi 6 is available at Rs 7,499, while Honor 9N (4GB+64GB) gets discounted to Rs 9,999. Realme 2 Pro comes with discount of Rs 2,000, and Nokia 5.1 Plus gets an even bigger discount of Rs 4,200 off. It is now available at Rs 8,999. More budget phones include Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 12:33 IST