Flipkart Women’s Day Sale: Here are the best deals on smartphones

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8. Flipkart is celebrating International Women’s Day 2018 with offers and discounts on products across categories including clothing, accessories, household goods, and more. Flipkart’s sale began at 12:00PM and will continue throughout the day.

Flipkart also has electronic items up for sale with special discounts and offers. Among these, there’s a wide range of smartphones available for purchase as part of this sale today. Additionally, HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can avail 10% instant discount.

We have listed some of the best deals on smartphones available on Flipkart today.

Honor 9 Lite, Oppo F3 Plus

These two smartphones do not have discounted prices but come with other special offers. Honor 9 Lite 64GB, officially priced at Rs 14,999, is available with exchange offers going up to Rs 14,000. The smartphone comes in three colour options -- ‘Midnight Black’, ‘Glacier Grey’, and ‘Sapphire Blue’.

Flipkart is offering an exchange offer up to Rs 22,000 on Oppo F3 Plus which is priced at Rs 22,990. There’s also a no cost EMI option with the smartphone.

Lenovo K8 Plus

Lenovo K8 Plus is available with an 18% discount which brings its price down to Rs 8,999 from Rs 10,999. The smartphone also comes with exchange offers up to Rs 8,500. It is available in 32GB storage and two colour options of ‘Venom Black’ and ‘Fine Gold’.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy On Max

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB which retails at Rs 17,900 is available with a 33% discount, bringing its price down to Rs 11,900. You can also exchange your old device and get discounts up to Rs 11,000. Galaxy On Nxt comes in two color options of gold and black.

Samsung Galaxy On Max in gold and black colours with 32GB storage can be availed at a sale price of Rs 13,900. The smartphone retails at Rs 16,900. It also has exchange offers up to Rs 13,000.

Moto X4

The recently launched Moto X4 with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is available at Rs 21,999 after a discount of 12%. Originally priced at Rs 24,999, the smartphone also has exchange offers up to Rs 18,000. It is available in two colour options of ‘Super Black’ and ‘Sterling Blue’.

Apple iPhone SE

Apple’s iPhone SE 32GB model also has a discount of 26% making its sale price Rs 18,999. Users can avail up to Rs 18,000 on exchange of old devices. It is originally priced at Rs 26,000.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

In the premium segment, Google’s Pixel 2 64GB is up for grabs at a sale price of Rs 47,999 from its original price of Rs 61,000. The top model, Google Pixel 2 XL also has a discount of 24% bringing its price down to Rs 54,999 from Rs 73,000.

Tablets

Honor MediaPad T3

Honor MediaPad T3 with 4G and Wi-Fi comes in two variants of 16GB and 32GB. The low-end model with 16GB storage is available at Rs 9,999 from its original price of Rs 12,999. MediaPad T3 with 32GB storage can be purchased at its sale price of Rs 14,999 after an 11% discount. It is originally priced at Rs 16,999.

Lenovo Phab 2, Samsung Galaxy J Max

Tablets are also a part of the sale starting with Lenovo’s Phab 2 which is available at Rs 7,999 after a 20% discount from Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy J Max, on the other hand has a 33% discount against its price tag of Rs 13,400 making it available for Rs 8,900.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Apple iPad

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 is available at a special price of Rs 40,990 against its original price of Rs 47,990. The tablet supports Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch with 32GB storage and Wi-Fi can be availed at Rs 22,800. It actually retails at Rs 28,000, and comes in two colours of gold and silver.