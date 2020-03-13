Foldable phone Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart days ahead of launch

tech

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:27 IST

Motorola’s first-ever foldable smartphone, the new Razr is about to launch in India on March 16. However, days before its official launch, the handset has been listed on Flipkart, indicating an exclusive launch on the website. The dedicated page states “Prepare to #feeltheflip in 3 days” (countdown) followed by images and videos of the foldable smartphone. Of course, there’s no word on the India price of the handset. However, in the US it is priced at $1,499, which roughly means around Rs 1.10 lacs.

The smartphone was launched in November last year in the US and soon after the started the registration for India as well.

Motorola’s Moto Razr comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened) with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution. On the outside there is a 2.7-inch OLED touchscreen. The cover screen allows users to play music, take selfies and respond to notifications among access to other key features.

Also read: Motorola Razr first impressions: So long and thanks for all the nostalgia

In terms of dimensions, Moto Razr measures 72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. The phone weighs around 205 grams. It’s available in a ‘Noir Black’ colour option. It runs on mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone houses a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Also, the handset supports e-SIM only.

As for the cameras, the Moto Razr has a 16-megapixel rear shooter with f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) and dual LED flash. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the inside with f/2.0, 1.12um, screen flash.

The hinge of the Moto Razr is the highlight. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the handset’s hinge mechanism leaves no gap when the display is closed. “razr transforms an industry challenge into an engineering breakthrough. The zero-gap hinge allows razr to close with both sides perfectly flush, a cohesive design that also protects the main display,” says the company on its website.