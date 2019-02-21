Foldable smartphone to Galaxy S10: Here are Samsung’s new devices

Samsung finally launched the much-awaited Galaxy Fold, a new breed of smartphones that can open up like a book. The Korean giant also unveiled its new premium smartphone series, Galaxy S10.

This time around Samsung has introduced a third flagship smartphone, Galaxy S10e. Priced at $749 (Rs 53,000), Samsung Galaxy S10e will take on Apple’s so-called cheaper iPhone XR. In India, Galaxy S10e will compete with the likes of OnePlus 6T, Vivo Nex and other premium smartphones.

Apart from smartphones, Samsung has updated its accessories range, including Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch, Galaxy Buds and Fit and Fit e fitness bands.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung’s first commercial foldable phone has a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover display with unique 21:9 aspect ratio. When opened, it offers a large 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED with 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

The foldable phone comes with custom UI which allows users to use any application in any format without any interruption. Samsung has included as many as six cameras in the device with a set of two sensors on cover, back, and front. For performance, Samsung Galaxy Fold relies on 7nm processor with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available in select markets starting April 26. The smartphone is priced at $1,980.

A journalist photographs the new Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphone at a press event in London (REUTERS)

Samsung Galaxy S10 series

Samsung has updated its Galaxy S-series of flagship phones with new screen design including punch-hole front cameras and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Both Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ come with Quad HD+ AMOLED Infinity O displays. The two phones also offer a triple-rear camera setup, a first for flagship Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10e, cheapest in the lot, has dual-rear cameras. Galaxy S10e is available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’s powered by a 3,100mAh battery.

Samsung will also be offering 5G version of its Galaxy S10 smartphones.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e premium smartphones launched

A Samsung employee arranges the new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphones at a press event in London. (REUTERS)

Accessories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active retains the circular design with rotating bezels. It runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0 and is powered by Exynos 9110 Dual core processor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds look very similar to the predecessor Gear Icon X. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. Galaxy Buds runs on a 58mAh battery.

Galaxy Fit and Fit e come with a 0.95-inch Full Colour AMOLED and 0.74-inch PMOLED display respectively. Both the fitness bands run on Realtime OS and come with 5ATM water resistance.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit and Fit e launched

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 08:58 IST