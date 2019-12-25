For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why

tech

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:46 IST

For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa Claus. And if you really think about it, it kinda makes sense, in a strange twisted way. If you don’t know who Neil deGrasse Tyson is, you might want to rewatch a couple of episodes Big Bang Theory.

However, for now, you can just acquaint yourself with his explanation as to why he thinks the Amazon CEO is Santa:

After extensive discussion and analysis, @Chrisdcomedy and I agree...



If #AmazonEcho listens to you 24/7, it just might know if you’ve been bad or good.



Consider also that @Amazon Prime delivers gifts to your door overnight, far and wide.



CONCLUSION: @JeffBezos is Santa Claus — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 24, 2019

His tweet got greeted with a whole bunch of really hilarious replies. Check some of these out:

And he has an army of underpaid elves. — Sam Pope (@102samurai) December 24, 2019

But I pay for those things... Santa gives gifts for free. — Indi Montgomery (@indimontgomery) December 24, 2019

Santa doesn't pay taxes 😕 — Rodger dodger 🌹 (@TitanShores) December 24, 2019

Amazon faced plenty of flack when the news broke that Amazon Echo recordings are listened to by Amazon employees for ‘research’ purposes. Also that the Echo devices are constantly recording you (and here’s how you can turn it off).

And since Echoes are listening anyway, they might as well deliver us what we want while they are at it.