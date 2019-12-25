e-paper
Home / Tech / For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here's why

For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why

If you really think about it, Tyson does make a point

tech Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:46 IST
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted on Christmas Eve that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was Santa Claus. And he also explained why he thought so.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted on Christmas Eve that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was Santa Claus. And he also explained why he thought so.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
         

For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa Claus. And if you really think about it, it kinda makes sense, in a strange twisted way. If you don’t know who Neil deGrasse Tyson is, you might want to rewatch a couple of episodes Big Bang Theory.

However, for now, you can just acquaint yourself with his explanation as to why he thinks the Amazon CEO is Santa: 

His tweet got greeted with a whole bunch of really hilarious replies. Check some of these out: 

Amazon faced plenty of flack when the news broke that Amazon Echo recordings are listened to by Amazon employees for ‘research’ purposes. Also that the Echo devices are constantly recording you (and here’s how you can turn it off).

And since Echoes are listening anyway, they might as well deliver us what we want while they are at it.

top news
