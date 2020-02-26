Forget Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 9 is the iPhone we should be talking about

tech

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 13:58 IST

The year 2020 has barely begun and we have already started seeing iPhone 12 rumours flooding our timelines. From display size to 5G connectivity to a revamped design, reports have already detailed a number of key features that we can hope to see in the iPhone 11 successor. All said and done, the iPhone 12 is still months away from the launch. For now, the spotlight is on the iPhone 9 that is expected to launch on March 31.

Reports surrounding the iPhone SE successor have been circulating on the internet for a long time now. However, it is only recently that the rumour mill has started talking about the iPhone iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9, as it is being called these days, again. From features to a potential launch date to delay in availability owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, reports in the recent past have detailed almost everything that there is to know about the iPhone 9.

Needless to say that the tech world is quite enthusiastic about Apple launching its very first budget iPhone. But at a time when the market is brimming with budget smartphones, is iPhone 9 the right iPhone to talk about?

The answer is yes. And we have a bunch of reasons to support that claim.

Apple’s absence in the budget smartphone segment

iPhones have had a premium appeal ever since Apple launched its first iPhone back in 2007. It’s ever fattening price tag coupled with Apple repeatedly justifying the price and the company’s refusal to launch an iPhone that is somewhat pocket friendly in terms of pricing has steadily kept the company from reaching out to a wide segment of the smartphone users.

The iPhone 9 is expected to get a 4.7-inch screen with the company’s A13 chipset. ( Concept iPhone )

At a time when companies are launching ‘Lite’ or pocket-friendly versions of their premium budget smartphones (remember Google Pixel 3a and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite?) Apple has virtually zero presence in the mid-budget market segment. It needs an iPhone that can reach out to a wider user base and compete with the likes of Google and Samsung in the mid-budget market segment. The iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 is Apple’s shot at doing just that without compromising on the hefty ideals that its CEO Tim Cook has talked about in the past.

Users still want a compact iPhone

Another factor that makes the iPhone 9 an instant hit even before its launch is the iPhone itself. iPhone screen size has been increasing with its price tag steadily for the past couple of years. From 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus (and the iPhone 6 series and the iPhone 7 series), to 5.8-inch display of the iPhone X to the 6.1-inch displays of the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11, iPhones are getting bigger and better every year (pun intended). This has led to a flurry of memes on social media.

Needless to say that there is a requirement in the market for an iPhone that fits in the palm of users’ hands. The iPhone SE with its 4-inch display filled this space for the company. However, the absence of a successor to the iPhone SE has created a vacuum than even the iPhone XR with its reduced price tag of Rs 49,900 hasn’t been able to fill. And so, there is a need for the iPhone 9 now more than ever.

iPhone equals quality

“We would never make a product that we’re not proud of,” Tim Cook famously said a few years ago when asked about the possibilities of Apple entering the budget smartphone market.

“And so I would not want to be in those markets, I don’t have the desire to be in those. What I want is, I want really, the consumer in India to be able to buy at a price that looks like the US price, That would be my objective and I want the user experience to have all the services,” he said in an interview during his first official visit to India in 2016.

Apple is likely to follow this trend when it launches the iPhone 9 next. And reports circulating so far have only confirmed this theory.

The iPhone 9 is expected to get a 4.7-inch screen with the company’s A13 chipset that is coupled with either 64GB or 128GB of storage space. This is the same processor that powers the company’s last year’s iPhone 11 series smartphones.

Of course, Apple will be cutting corners in its upcoming budget iPhone, but those features won’t compromise on the iPhone 9’s quality. For instance, reports have hinted that Apple will ditch Face ID in the iPhone 9 to opt for Touch ID. In addition to that, the iPhone SE 2 is likely to get an LCD screen instead of a costlier and better OLED display with a single rear camera setup. But these features will most likely not dampen the overall iPhone experience. If reports are to be believed, using iPhone 9 will be like using the iPhone XR but only with a smaller screen and a better processor.