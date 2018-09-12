Forget iPhone XS, Apple’s new iPad is set for big upgrade

Even as the new iPhones are most likely to hog all the limelight at Apple’s September 12 event on Wednesday, the company is expected to unveil devices for other categories as well. Along with new Apple Watch Series 4, Apple will launch new iPads and Macbooks.

Ahead of the official launch, noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted the new iPad, to be called iPad Pro, will come with iPhone X’s FaceID, which will allow users to unlock the device by just looking at the screen. The arrival of FaceID also paves way for slimmer bezels as seen on iPhone X.

Another radical change that is expected on new iPads is the USB Type-C support. If implemented, this will be a big change for iPad users as they have been using lightning chargers for quite some time.

Apple has been shifting from its own lightning technology. Back in 2016, Apple launched new Macbook Pros with USB Type-C, marking the company’s shift to more conventional charging standard. There are rumours Apple may use USB Type-C for new iPhones as well. However, it’s likely to be a combination of lightning and USB Type-C. Apple’s new iPad will come with 18W USB-C charger, predicted Ming-Chi Kuo.

Along with the new iPad Pro, Apple will be unveiling new Macbook, which is said to be a low-price variant. According to reports, Apple will be replacing the 12-inch Macbook series with the new one. The latest Macbook is also rumoured to come with TouchID and skip Touch Bar.

