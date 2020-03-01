Forgot your Wi-Fi password? Here’s how to find it on Windows, Mac laptops

tech

Has it ever happened to you that you have not been able to recall the password that you had earlier used to connect to a particular Wi-Fi network? If it has, you are not alone. We connect to a host of Wi-Fi networks in the course of day from our homes, to our workplaces, to the home of a friend we visit often. And it’s not always possible to remember Wi-Fi passwords of all these places.

Good news is that you don’t have to. Here are ways you can find your Wi-Fi password on your Windows or Mac laptops:

Windows

If you are connected to a Wi-Fi network from a Windows laptop or desktop PC, Windows will automatically remember that Wi-Fi network’s password.

Users can look up the Wi-Fi password on any Windows computer that is currently connected to a particular Wi-Fi network, or was previously connected to it.

To do that you need to head to the Network and Sharing Center in the Control Panel and then right-click on the Wireless Network icon in the taskbar. Then click on the “Open Network and Sharing Center” option., Now click the name of the current Wi-Fi connection and then click on the “Wireless Properties” button in the Wi-Fi Status window that appears. Next, select the ‘Security’ tab and activate the ‘Show characters’ checkbox to view the hidden password.

Mac

If you are using a Mac laptop that is currently connected to a Wi-Fi network or was previously connected to it, you can press Command+Space buttons to open the Spotlight search dialogue box and type “terminal” to open the Terminal window. At the command line, enter this command: security find-generic-password -wa Wi-Fi name. Replace Wi-Fi name with the name of the Wi-Fi that you find the password for. Now enter your Mac’s username and password to access the OS X keychain and the Wi-FI network password, which would be displayed on your PC’s screen in plain text.