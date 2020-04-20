e-paper
Home / Tech / Fortnite brings in new X-Force squad skins: Cable, Psylocke and Domino joins Deadpool

Fortnite brings in new X-Force squad skins: Cable, Psylocke and Domino joins Deadpool

Fortnite has upped the excitement with a batch of new skins including Cable, Psylocke, Domino to join Deadpool in Fortnite X-Force

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fortnite has upped the excitement with a batch of new skins including Cable, Psylocke, Domino to join Deadpool in Fortnite X-Force
Fortnite has upped the excitement with a batch of new skins including Cable, Psylocke, Domino to join Deadpool in Fortnite X-Force. Epic Games has revealed the new skins that you and your crew can use to play during the Marvel crossover phase.

Epic Games’ post on the website shows that the X-Force has arrived to “rally the infamous Merc and wreak heroic havoc”. Deadpool is going to be accompanied by other members of the X-Force squad including Cable, Psylocke and Domino.  

These three squad members and their gear are now available on the Item Shop on Fortnite.

Hindustantimes

For players who have been unable to complete Deadpool’s two older challenges, there is still time. According to Epic Games, to unlock Deadpool’s outfit players need to have the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass and complete the Week 7 challenges. The Week 8 challenge includes finding his pool floaty and his yacht party.

The Deadpool Outfit was available on April 3 as part of Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. Players had to unlock the character by finding two of Deadpool’s Akimbo pistols and bringing them to him.

