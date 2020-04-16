e-paper
Fortnite delays its Season 3 launch by a month

Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite was scheduled to be released in just two weeks but now, the company said it will be released on June 4.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite was scheduled to be released in just two weeks but now, the company said it will be released on June 4.
Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite was scheduled to be released in just two weeks but now, the company said it will be released on June 4. (Epicgames)
         

Epic Games has pushed back the upcoming Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 by over a month.

Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite was scheduled to be released in just two weeks but now, the company said it will be released on June 4.

“We are extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4,” the company said in a statement.

“There’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve,” it added.

It is not clear why Epic is doing this, but the most obvious reason can be the current Covid-19 pandemic where most of the developers are working from home.

This is not the first time that Epic has extended a Fortnite season. Earlier, the first season of Chapter 2, launched in October 2019, lasted months longer than predicted as developers hit multiple delays.

