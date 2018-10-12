Fortnite for Android available for everyone: How to download, install

Epic Games has now made Fortnite available for everyone to download. The beta version of Fortnite was earlier available on Android through an invite-only basis.

Fortnite has been around for a month now with its debut taking place with Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Epic Games later announced compatibility for more Android phones. Some of these include Google Pixel series, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Honor 10, Honor Play, OnePlus 5, 5T and 6. You can find the full list of eligible devices here.

Unlike its rival PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Mobile), Fortnite isn’t available on the Google Play Store. It can be downloaded from Fortnite’s official website. Epic Games’ decision cited reasons like Google’s requirement of 30% store tax to offer the game outside Play Store. Fortnite recently announced hitting 15 million downloads on Android within three weeks of its release.

Epic Games recommends smartphones running Android 8.0 Oreo and above for Fortnite. While phones running lower Android versions are also compatible, performance of Fortnite won’t be up to the mark.

How to install Fortnite for Android

Visit Fortnite’s official website from your smartphone and select download to start the process.

You will first need to download Fortnite Installer on your phone.

Once it’s downloaded, open the app and the game will start downloading.

The game is sized 1.06GB in total.

Note that Fortnite Installer requires some permission on your smartphone. First would be allowing Chrome to download an APK file, and secondly access to storage, microphone for Fortnite Installer. You would need to accept these permissions to continue installing the game on your phone.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 16:16 IST