Fortnite for Android hits 15 million downloads just 3 weeks after release

In just three weeks of releasing on Android, Epic’s uber popular sandbox survival game has hit 15 million downloads milestone.

Epic noted in its blog that in the first three weeks, the interest in the game has been tremendously high. Over 23 million players entered Fortnite’s Android beta while 15 million players installed the APK. Fortnite is available on Android through Epic Games’ website, and not on Google Play Store.

Given the astounding success of the game, Epic is also taking measures to prevent malware threats. Epic is taking down unauthorised ‘Fortnite for Android’ websites and taking actions against fraud pop-ups for the game. It has already pulled down 47 unauthorised websites.

Fortnite first launched for Android with the Galaxy Note 9. The game is currently on an invite-only basis and for select Android phones only. Compatible Samsung smartphones for Fortnite include Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4.

Other Android phones compatible with Fortnite for Android:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 13:43 IST