Home / Tech / Fortnite is losing its popularity: Pro gamer Ninja explains why

Fortnite is losing its popularity: Pro gamer Ninja explains why

The Chapter 2, Season 2 iteration made players participate in Fortnite’s longest battle royale season in its history. What happened as a result was that players moved to other games.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Chapter 2, Season 2 iteration made players participate in Fortnite's longest battle royale season in its history. What happened as a result was that players moved to other games. (Fortnite)
         

Professional gamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has a lot of issues with Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, and that’s no secret. He has said that he feels bad for all players who resumed playing Fortnite after Chapter 2, Season 2 released. Ninja accused Epic Games of making the game “difficult” to learn again.

The Chapter 2, Season 2 iteration made players participate in Fortnite’s longest battle royale season in its history. What happened as a result was that players moved to other games. There was a dearth of new content.

At the start of Chapter 2, Season 2 in Fortnite, Epic Games added a Top Secret theme that included a whole bunch of new locations and NPCs (Non-Player Character). However, not all players who were marking a return to Fortnite were up-to-date with these new features and most struggled to get a grip on things.  

One of the players who struggled was Jordon Fisher who played with Ninja on March 27. Ninja tried to show Fisher the new features of the game and the two were repeatedly respawned at The Agency. The Agency is a POI (Place of Interest) located in the middle of the map. Both players got overwhelmed several times and frustrated.

This is what led Ninja to feel bad for people like Fisher who had returned to the game only to be greeted by major changes that are overwhelming.

“You know what’s crazy, this is actually making me kind of feel bad for players who are trying to return, like how difficult it is to actually learn the complicated areas,” Ninja said. Ninja noted that Fisher is a “good gamer,” but still struggled with getting his grips on Season 2.

Fisher also added that Epic Games was making it “tough for people to come back” to the game. However, this would not deter him from playing more sessions with the Mixer streaming star.

It remains to be seen if more Fortnite players feel the same way. However, the new challenges in Season 2 has led many fans to try out other games.

tech