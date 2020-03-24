Fortnite streamer Ninja donates $150,000 for coronavirus relief

tech

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the pace of normal life across the world. Countries have been put on lockdown, flight services have been suspended and manufacturing plants have halted production. Amid the present scenario, people and executives across the globe are donating millions of dollars to aid the COVID-19 relief operations. Now, Fortnite streamer Tyler Ninja Blevins and his wife Jessica Blevins have donated $150,000 for coronavirus relief operations.

The Fortnite streamer shared a video along with a message on Twitter wherein he announced that the husband and wife duo would be donating the mentioned amount to an NGO called Feeding America that was providing food to kids in the US who depend on schools for food. “We have been inspired by @vancityreynolds and @jimmyfallon who both made donations to @feedingAmerica. We have donated 150,000 dollars, and encourage others to try and stay positive and practice social distancing,” he wrote in the tweet.

In the accompanying video, Ninja said, “I’ve been fortunate enough, specifically from me streaming and [getting support from fans], to be in the financial situation that my wife and I are in right now...It’s incredible, so we wanted to give back as much as we can to families that are being affected.”

We have been inspired by @vancityreynolds and @jimmyfallon who both made donations to @feedingAmerica We have donated 150,000 dollars, and encourage others to try and stay positive and practice social distancing. pic.twitter.com/FNFsNlMBON — Ninja (@Ninja) March 20, 2020

He also encouraged others to donate money to organisations and NGOs that are helping families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are encouraging anyone else who can financially afford to spare some extra money to donate as well to pretty much any NGO or organisation that is going to be affecting families around the world who are hopefully not going to be affected for that long in the year till we have a vaccine,” he said in the video.