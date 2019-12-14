e-paper
Fortnite to showcase exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip: Here’s how you can watch it

Fortnite has an upcoming event where players can watch exclusive Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker clip in-game.

tech Updated: Dec 14, 2019 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Fortnite’s upcoming in-game live event is going to be a treat for Star Wars fans all over the world. Fortnite will showcase an exclusive clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker through possibly its most epic in-game event so far.

Fortnite’s exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip will be aired live later today at 1:30 pm ET at drive-in movie theatre in Risky Reels. The doors will open at 1:30 pm and the Star Wars event will start at 2:00 pm. Risky Reels is not named in the present Fortnite in-game map so new players might find it hard to locate the place. According to PC Gamer, Risky Reels can be found in the centre of the map just west from Frenzy Farm.

Ahead of this event, Fortnite has released new Star Wars outfits, Gliders, Pickaxes and emotes which can be found in the item shop. Fortnite players can get Rey and Finn skins from the new collection which just dropped in the game. Fortnite had previously released Stormtrooper costumes for its Star Wars crossover event. This was during the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

 

Fortnite will also give the TIE Whisper Glider for free to players who attend the Star Wars event at Risky Reels. Fortnite’s event was announced by Star Wars director JJ Abrams at the recently concluded Game Awards 2019. The latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie is scheduled to release on December 20.

