Forza Street coming to Android, iOS on May 5

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:37 IST

Forza Street will finally arrive for smartphones on May 5, its developer Turn 10 Studios announced on the Xbox website. The launch of Forza Street was first announced during the Samsung Galaxy S20 series launch earlier this February.

Forza Street has been available for pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android users. This option will roll out for iOS users soon. Samsung users can also pre-register for the game on the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Forza Street will also be offered with a welcome gift that players can collect between May 5 and June 5. Founders Pack will be available for anyone who play the game during this period. The Founder’s Pack comes with the rare 2017 Ford GT in addition to some in-game credits and gold. Users will see these in the message center and can then add them to their garage.

“In a game where collecting and upgrading cars will lead to domination on the streets, you don’t want to miss out on this chance to unlock this rare supercar,” Turn 10 Studios said in a blog post.

Forza Street is available for free in Microsoft Store for Windows 10 devices. Users can play the game on Windows 10 and continue the progress on their smartphone when the launch takes place. Interested users can do so by using Xbox Live Sign-in to keep their progress. Forza Street will most likely be free on Android and iOS, but it could have in-app purchases.