Fossil Gen5 smartwatches launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Fossil Gen5 smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and packs 1GB of RAM with 4GB of storage.

tech Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:24 IST
Fossil Gen5 smartwatch series.
Fossil Gen5 smartwatch series.(Fossil)
         

American fashion brand Fossil on Thursday launched its “Gen5” smartwatch in the Indian market priced at Rs 22,995.

“There has been focus on the integration of health and wellness with wearable technology for some time now and at Fossil, we see a great opportunity to provide a smartwatch for the design conscious consumer looking for a perfect blend of style and utility,” Johnson Verghese, Vice President and Managing Director Fossil India said in a statement.

The Fossil Gen 5 features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display housed inside a 44mm dial. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and offers its users the latest software - Wear OS by Google.

Fossil Gen 5 comes with a Heart Rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter and ambient light sensor. The device comes with four different battery modes, including ‘Daily’, ‘Custom’, ‘Time-only’ and ‘Extended’. Gen 5 will come with a series of auto-installed apps, music streaming service, Spotify, peace of mind and safety app, Noonlight, and Nike Run Club.

Additionally, the device features swimproof speaker that offers users the ability to make and receive phone calls.

tech