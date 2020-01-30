Fossil launches new Hybrid HR smartwatch in India, priced at Rs 14,995

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:48 IST

Fossil on Thursday announced the launch of all-new Hybrid HR smartwatch in India. The new Fossil watch is available for Rs 14,995.

Hybrid HR is the latest addition to Fossil’s lineup of wearables that come with smart features with the looks of classic wristwatches. The new Hybrid HR has features such as call and text previews, heart rate and workout tracking, and real-time weather among others.

Talking about some of its top smart features, Hybrid HR can show statistics such as steps, calories, active minutes, and heart rate. The device comes with various workout modes as well. Fossil says the new smartwatch has better battery life and can last two weeks or more on single charge. The Hybrid HR also comes with rapid charging (50 minutes to 100% capacity, and 3ATM water resistance.

Fossil’s Hybrid HR is compatible with phones running Android 5.0 and above, and iOS 10 and above. Other important features of the phone include custom goal tracking, music controls, notifications and app alerts, real-time weather, alarm, timer, stopwatch, ring your phone, and front light for low visibility.

“This new addition to the hybrid smartwatch category offers users the most important information at a glance with the addition of integrated heart rate tracking. Thanks to a new power-efficient display, users can view glanceable updates about their day while still enjoying the classic look and feel of a traditional watch with integrated mechanical hands,” said the company in a release.